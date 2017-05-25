Party says MEC's reluctance to carry out duties is worrying

Jack must learn from Gordhan

24 May 2017

The Democratic Alliance calls on former MEC for Finance, Economic Development & Tourism, Mac Jack, to follow the example set by former Minister of Finance, Pravin Gordhan.

Since the sudden reshuffling of the provincial cabinet by premier Sylvia Lucas, Mac Jack has not been seen in the committees or sittings of the Northern Cape Provincial Legislature. This reluctance to carry out the duties of an ordinary Member of the Provincial Legislature is worrying, as there is much oversight work that needs to be done. As a former MEC for Finance, Mac Jack would be able to bring experience and knowledge to the table that would assist the Legislature in holding departments to account.

Issued by Boitumelo Babuseng, DA Provincial Spokesperson for Economic Affairs, 24 May 2017