Party welcomes SCA’s order for additional heads of arguments pertaining to irregularity in granting of parole

South African Communist Party

Statement on the Supreme Court of Appeals' decision to postpone appeal hearing on Janus Walusz parole

Bloemfontein, 5 May 2017

The South African Communist Party welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA) taken today regarding Walusz's parole. The SCA said it was concerned there was an irregularity in the process of Walusz parole consideration: The Hani family, the victim impact statement was not considered when at the outset the decision on Walsz's parole was taken. The SCA therefore postponed the appeal hearing that was scheduled to take place today, to 29 May to allow additional heads of arguments pertaining the irregularity.

The SCA's correct decision stands in sharp contrast to the unfair argument by the North Gauteng High Court Judge Nicoline Janse Van Niewenhuizen who granted Walusz parole a year ago. Judge Van Niewenhuizen remarked that the views of the Hani family did not matter, and that the family had to move on after 23 years of the murder. The SACP condemned this inconsiderate, insensitive, uncaring remarks which we believe played a central role in her decision to grant Walusz parole.

Walusz murdered Chris Hani, former SACP General Secretary in cold blood on 10 April 1993. The SACP is opposed to his parole for many reasons.

His own psychological evaluation from prison states that he still harbours his hatred for communists which he admittedly followed to kill Hani. He remains a danger not only to communists but to our society and to the development of our democracy, whose foundation we achieved in 1994, a year after he was arrested for the murder.

The circumstances behind the assassination of Hani have not been fully disclosed. The SACP wants to know the full truth. Walusz has a duty to co-operate. He also has a duty to co-operate in the victim-offender dialogue that Judge Van Niewenhuizen blatantly ignored in granting him parole.

Statement issued by the SACP, 5 May 2017