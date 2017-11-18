Federation says assassin still imprisoned by his anachronistic prejudices and remains a big believer in apartheid

Janusz Walus should rot in jail

The Congress of South African Trade Unions welcomes the announcement by Justice Minister Michael Masutha that the Polish mercenary Janusz Walus has been denied parole.

COSATU remains totally opposed to a parole for Janus Walus , who mercilessly murdered former SACP General Secretary Chris Hani in cold blood twenty four years ago on 10 April 1993.

This cold blooded killer and his handlers robbed the Hani family of a loving father and the country of one of its finest revolutionary leaders and nearly plunged the nation into a quandary of a civil war.

This apartheid stooge and rightwing mercenary wanted to prolong the dark era of political violence and ultimately derail the negotiations that led to our democratic breakthrough in 1994.

He does not deserve parole because he is still imprisoned by his anachronistic prejudices and remains a big believer in the evil system of apartheid. He should rot in jail for his treasonous act of cowardice.

Statement issued by COSATU, 17 November 2017