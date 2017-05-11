Councillor says figure is also indicative of the vast unemployment rate in the City

JMPD trainee positions: City receives staggering 65 000 applications

10 May 2017

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) recently advertised that the Department is seeking 1500 brave men and women to attend training and become protectors of the residents of Joburg. We however never anticipated the great interest this position would garner.

At the time of closing the application process on 4 May 2017, we received a staggering 65 000 applications.

Receiving this overwhelming response from the public indicates that the residents of Joburg are keen to join the JMPD and that members of the public want to be a part of the team of men and women who go beyond the call of duty to make our communities safe.

Although this is good news for the Department and affirms that we are on the right track, it is sadly also indicative of the vast unemployment rate in our City. It is for this reason that we are glad that we will not only enhance our police force, but that we are creating much needed jobs in the process.

The applications will now be processed and the successful applicants will be contacted to undergo a series of tests. This will include a fitness test, where the applicants will have to demonstrate physical and mental fitness for the job before undergoing training.

I believe these additional officers will contribute greatly to the City’s efforts to combat crime, enforce bylaws and manage traffic congestion.

I wish to thank all those that submitted their applications and wish them luck going forward.

