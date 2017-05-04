Fighters say SA faces great consequences on fuel shortages, all because of gluttonous thirst to loot public resources by ANC

EFF statement on Energy Minister Mamoloko Kubayi admitting that the country's strategic fuel stocks were sold in secret

2 May 2017

The EFF condemns the admittance by Energy Minister Kubayi that the country's strategic fuel stocks were sold in a secret deal last year as proof that ours has become a mafia state. This assertion is in stark contradiction to former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson who declared that South Africa's fuel stocks were being rotated.

The sales of the fuel stocks amount to R300-million which remain in the accounts of the Strategic Fuel Fund. The occurrence of this is a threat to the country. Dating back to the year 2006, it had been estimated that a 'no stock' fuel crisis circumstance could very well result in a loss of GDP to the country that can amount to R1-billion a day.

Furthermore, Muzi Mkhize of DOE in the year 2015 made a declaration that strategic stocks would only be released and proposed for sale should the country reach a state of emergency. The Strategic Fuel Fund had been responsible for procuring, maintaining and managing strategic fuel stock held by government, companies and those in their possession through the agreement they made with the state.

The EFF calls for an immediate independent investigation on the matter and that former Minister of Energy responsible for having sold off the fuel stocks must face the necessary legal implications for lying to parliament and trading the country's reserve resources in secret.

A kleptocratic occurrence of such dramatic proportions can only happen under an equally kleptomaniac Zuma. That such national interests could be compromised under his watch is yet anyone reason why he must step down as President of the Republic. One only wonders how many more secret deals are being administered, both on his direct instructions and inspired by his lawlessness.

South Africa faces great consequences on fuel shortages, all because of the unsatisfiable, gluttonous thirst to loot public resources by ANC ministers and their families, friends and comrades.

Issued by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi, National Spokesperson, EFF, 2 May 2017