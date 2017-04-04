DA says it is not a party political matter but one of urgent national importance

DA calls on all South Africans to join this Friday’s March for Change

3 April 2017

Over the past 72 hours, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has been inundated with requests from a host of concerned citizens – from all backgrounds and walks of life – who want to take part in the growing movement calling for Jacob Zuma to be removed as President of South Africa.

As the DA, we are seeking to bring together all like-minded South Africans who want to see change, and who want to stop the corruption and state capture at the heart of our government. This includes civil society, religious organisations, business groups, and political parties - including the honourable citizens inside the ANC that wish to help in restoring our Constitutional order.

This is not a party political matter. It is a matter of urgent national importance, which affects all of us as South Africans, and thus transcends party politics.

Therefore, in the interests of this ever-growing movement to remove Jacob Zuma, we have today taken a decision to lead a March for Change through the streets of Johannesburg this Friday, 7 April 2017. The march will finish at Beyers Naude Square in the Johannesburg CBD, where a rally will be held calling for Jacob Zuma to be removed. Further details, including times, will be communicated during the course of this week.

I would like to encourage every South African who cares for the future of our country, regardless of political affiliation, to join this March for Change. I would also like to invite all those citizens and civil society structures who are participating in Friday’s “national shutdown” to join this March for Change. Together, with one united voice, we are stronger and we will be heard.

Lastly, following public comments over the last few days by a number of senior ANC leader indicating broad dissatisfaction with Jacob Zuma, I will be extending an invitation to leaders in the ANC’s top 6, including Cyril Ramaphosa, Gwede Mantashe, and Zweli Mkhize, to join the thousands of South Africans who will be marching in a united call for Jacob Zuma to be removed as President of this country. We will create an opportunity for these senior ANC leaders to address the rally - which will be just one block away from Luthuli House - and to add their voice to the call to free our country from the reign of Jacob Zuma.

Our Constitution states that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity. Not to the connected few, but to all of us. Therefore, in the spirit of our Constitution, let us all stand up against the Jacob Zuma and his lawless, corrupt ways, and sent a clear and united message: Zuma must go!

Issued by Mmusi Maimane, Leader of the Democratic Alliance, 3 April 2017