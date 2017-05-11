Mayor says SAPS and JMPD to work together to find peaceful resolution to on-going protests

Provincial SAPS and JMPD form joint operation to restore peace in Eldorado Park and surrounds

10 May 2017

Last night, I held a meeting with the Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Services (SAPS), Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange; the MMC of Public Safety, Cllr Michael Sun; and the leadership of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) to find a peaceful resolution to the on-going protests in Eldorado Park and surrounding areas.

The provincial leadership of SAPS and the JMPD have agreed to form a joint operation to restore peace and order in the community.

I would like to thank Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange for her commitment to working towards restoring the rule of law in these communities.

According to reports, the protesters within the community are calling for new housing projects, enhanced service delivery and economic development within the area.

As the City’s administration, we recognise the frustrations of this community, following years of mismanagement and neglect. We hear their pleas for dignified housing and economic opportunities.

Tragically, the legitimate concerns of the community have become hijacked by criminal elements who would seek to use the protests for their own ends. A number of shops have been looted and businesses negatively affected, which further impacts economic opportunities within these communities.

Both the SAPS and the JMPD will work jointly to identify those persons responsible for this criminal activity and ensure that justice is served. It is essential that we protect the safety of our residents and ensure that they are able to go to work and school.

We continue to ask for our residents patience as we work tirelessly to create a more inclusive and prosperous city. There are no quick fixes to the enormous infrastructure and service delivery backlogs we have inherited, however we are committed to ensuring that the forgotten people of our city are given the attention they deserve.

As the SAPS and the JMPD work to stabilise the situation, my team will also seek to identify the legitimate community leaders, so as to create a platform for proper engagement with the community.

At this meeting, the community will have an opportunity to have their grievances heard. By doing this, the City and residents can jointly work together to find long term solutions to the community’s challenges.

I am committed to running a responsive and caring administration in Johannesburg.

I will also be contacting Gauteng Premier, Mr David Makhura, to formulate means by which local and provincial government can work together to address the needs of the Eldorado Park community and others like it.

On the 23rd of May 2017, MMC for Finance, Cllr Rabelani Dagada, will table this administration’s first budget for the 2017/18 financial year. This will be our first opportunity to ensure that the forgotten people of Johannesburg are placed at the heart of our agenda.

During my State of the City Address last week, I stated that a minimum of 60% of the City’s capital expenditure budget will be directed towards projects in traditionally poor and underserviced communities.

This is the change we hope to deliver to forgotten communities throughout Joburg, such as Eldorado Park, Finetown, Lenz, and Ennerdale.

I once again plead with communities to work together with this administration to truly make Joburg a city of opportunities for all.

Issued by Tony Taverna-Turisan - Director of Communications - Office of the Executive Mayor – 10 May 2017