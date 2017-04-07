DA says former Deputy Minister of Finance can be the star witness in investigation by Hawks

Now nothing stands in the way of Mcebisi Jonas aiming a ‘political headshot’ at President Jacob Zuma

6 April 2017

The former Deputy-Minister of Finance, Mcebisi Jonas, may have resigned but he still has a vital role to play in public life in South Africa.

We cannot forget that on 16 March 2016 the former deputy-minister lobbed a “political grenade” into the Guptas’ camp when he alleged that they had offered him the position of finance minister prior to the firing of former Minister of Finance, Nhlanhla Nene, on 09 December 2015.

This was prima facie evidence of corruption in terms of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act (No. 12 of 2004), and the matter is now being investigated by the Hawks following my complaint laid at a Cape Town police station on 17 March 2016.

Now nothing stands in the way of the former deputy-minister cooperating with the investigation being carried out by the Hawks. He could be the star witness in what could amount to aiming a “political headshot” at President Jacob Zuma.

We can only hope the former deputy-minister will have the courage and energy to fight on against “state capture” in South Africa.

Issued by David Maynier, DA Shadow Minister of Finance, 6 April 2017