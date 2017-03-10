Party says freedom of press is not absolute and cannot be used recklessly

ANC Statement on the outcomes of the Beaurfort West Council meeting

8 March 2017

Today the Speaker of the Beaufort West Municipality called a Council meeting as scheduled.

This was the first meeting after the resignation of DA Councillor and Mayor Koosie Maloy.

The ANC had observed Mayor Maloy being remote controlled like a puppet by the DA Provincial leadership and his occasional resistance, mindful that he was accountable first to the people of Beaurfort West and not to a DA cabal existing somwehere federal.

Councillor Maloy's removal has huge implications for the municipality since it's a coalition municipality. After his removal the ANC was informed by the Karoo Democratic Force that their relationship with the DA had become untennable and it had only been held by sheer force of will by Councillor and Mayor Malooi. In his absence, they asked the ANC to present them with scenarios on how we should take the council forward.

After long and wide consultation both the ANC and KDF tabled a standard motion in Council for Mayco to be desolved. The DA insisted that the current Deputy Mayor be made Mayor.

We could not agree on this matter and this meant even on other matters of IDP and Budget we will not agree. It seems the DA Councillors stubornness comes from an instruction from MEC Bradell.

Council meeting could therefore not continue as the Speaker insisted on appointing Deputy Mayor as Mayor with full powers and the Speaker read that into record. The ANC rejected this move and the Meeting was dissolved.

The incident with councillor Lawrence and the journalist happened outside council on the street whilst we as ANC were having a Caucus. The Journalist came to intrude our caucus which is unheard of, taking fotos and trying to record our discussions.

Councillor Lawrence came towards her and confronted the journalist and her phone fell.

We ask journalists not to be players in the political circus created by these multiple DA Council resignations and the resultant instability in the municipality. Journalists must report on Council developments and not behave like private investigators sent to spy on ANC Councillors activities outside council.

ANC respects Freedom of the Press but that freedom is not absolute and cannot be discharged with recklessness.

Issued by Faiez Jacobs, Provincial Secretary, ANC Western Cape, 8 March 2017