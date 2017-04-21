Mayor says his administration will take the City back from law-breakers

Mayor Mashaba pledges to build a better Jozi for residents

20 April 2017

Johannesburg Executive Mayor, Herman Mashaba, last night said his administration was working towards taking the City back from law-breakers.

Addressing an Integrated Development Plan (IDP) regional summit at the Johannesburg City Hall, Mayor Mashaba said when his administration took office in August 2016, it declared corruption “Public Enemy No 1”.

“We are determined to sweep clean the streets of Johannesburg. We will rid our city of criminals. We will rid our city of druglords. We will rid our city of slumlords. We will rid our city of corrupt government officials,” Mayor Mashaba said to applause.

More than 500 people, mostly residents of the City of Johannesburg’s Region F, participated in the summit. The event was also attended by members of the mayoral committee, including councillors Funzela Ngobeni (Development Planning), Mpho Phalatse (Health and Social Development), Mzobanzi Ntuli (Housing), Michael Sun (Public Safety), Nonhlanhla Makhuba (Transport), Sharon Peetz (Economic Development) and Nico de Jager (Environment and Infrastructure Services) as well as Council Speaker, Cllr Vasco da Gama.

An IDP is a five-year City strategy aimed at responding to service delivery needs of residents.

Mayor Mashaba said when Johannesburg residents voted on 3 August 2016, they voted for change. “I am determined to deliver the change the residents of our city demand,” he said.

As part of this, Mayor Mashaba said that his administration has made every effort to identify and prioritise the City’s needs.

“Through our IDP and the limited budget at our disposal, we will work tirelessly to turn Johannesburg into an inclusive City where residents, particularly the poor, have access to opportunities. We will also make the delivery of quality public services the order of the day.”

“You, the people of Johannesburg, have given us a mandate to bring about change. You said you wanted a departure from the ‘business as usual’ approach. We agree with you. Therefore, today we are bringing to you this Integrated Development Plan based on our nine identified priorities,” said the Mayor.

These priorities are:

- Promoting economic development and attract investment towards achieving 5% economic growth that reduces unemployment;

- ensuring pro-poor development that addresses spatial and income inequality and provides meaningful redress;

- creating a culture of enhanced service delivery with pride;

- creating a sense of security through improved public safety;

- creating an honest and transparent City that fights corruption;

- creating a City that responds to the needs of citizens, customers and businesses;

- encouraging innovation and efficiency through the Smart City programme; and

- preserving our resources for future generations.

Mashaba said it was important for his administration and the residents of Johannesburg to work together. “We as government are your servants. You are our bosses. We serve at your pleasure. We are here to hear you tell us your needs. We want to build a social contract with our resident which will guide us in delivering the services you need,” he said.

“Together with you, our residents, we will achieve our nine priorities and get Johannesburg working for all,” said Mashaba.

Issued by Tony Taverna-Turisan, Director of Communications, Office of the Executive Mayor, 20 April 2017