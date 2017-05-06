Racism in SA is still structurally and systematically embedded and rooted, sadly with the Judiciary

Judge Jansen resignation good riddance

05 May 2017

Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) is pleased to note the good riddance of the racist former Judge, Judge Mabel Jansen through her untenable and inevitable resignation. The resignation of Judge Mabel after making derogatory and disparaging racists comments about black men, women and children goes to confirm just how untransformed the Judiciary still is.

PPF issued a media strong worded media statement 6 weeks ago calling for Judge Jansen to resign with immediate effect or be dragged through the Judicial Service Commission for a disciplinary hearing so that she be dismissed. These was after she displayed and demonstrated her bigot racist mind set by stating that 'In a black culture, women are there to pleasure" men‚ that women tell their children it is their father’s birth right to be the first‚ and that gang rapes of babies‚ mothers and daughters were a "pleasurable pass time".

PPF wishes to restate its views that racism in South Africa is still structurally and systematically embedded and rooted, sadly with the Judiciary and must be addressed without delay. As a result, PPF is calling on all South Africans in general and professionals in particular to fight racism everywhere as and when it raises its ugly head.

To that end, PPF further calls on the Minister of Justice to fast track the transformation of the Judiciary by ensuring that bigot racist like Judge Jansen are removed from the judiciary and replaced by judges whose mind set reflect that of a united, non-racist and non-sexist South Africa.

It is PPF's plea that Parliament must move with the necessary speed in ensuring that the Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill which is intended to criminalize racism and racists is promulgated without delay so that racists like Judge Jansen are thrown into jail to rid our country of such people.

Statement issued by Zinhle Cele, Deputy Secretary General- PPF and Tembakazi Mnyaka, National Chairperson-PPF, 5 May 2017