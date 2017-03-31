Party says it was a desperate attempt to buy prisoners' votes

KFC spending spree actually cost R126 000

30 March 2017

In a reply to written DA questions, Gauteng Community Safety MEC, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane revealed that the expenditure incurred from “KFC” take-away food for prisoners at Leeuwkop Prison was in fact R126 000 and not R60 000 as was reported last month to the media.

This was clearly a desperate attempt to buy prisoners’ votes with KFC at the Leeuwkop Prison.

According to the department’s response, all procurement procedures were followed and the expenditure incurred came from the budget of the Office of the MEC.

Why would the department mislead the public and the media in saying it cost just over R60 000, when in fact it had been signed off from the Office Budget for over double the amount?

Furthermore, MEC Nkosi-Malobane, tried to justify this expenditure in saying prisoners were out of their usual environment and would’ve missed their “prison food”.

Indeed, convicted criminals deserve to have their human rights upheld, however, by transgressing the laws of the country, engagements with criminals certainly do not warrant a dish-out of take-away chicken.

The DA will submit further questions to obtain the alleged three service provider quotations and all supply chain procurement documentation. We will continue to haul the MEC over the coals and grill her for her decision in dishing out finger-licking food.

Click here to view the reply.

Issued by Michele Clarke, DA Gauteng Spokesperson on Community Safety, 30 March 2017