Fighters say acting police chief is compromising IPID's probe into him

Sunday, April 23, 2017

The EFF calls for the immediate suspension of the Acting Police Commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane following IPID's probe against him which is currently being compromised by his continued holding of the office of National Police Commissioner. Phahlane is not new to interfering with the ends of justice. There has been other IPID investigators who have been threatened for being involved in Phahlane's investigation before. IPID has also accused Phahlane of assembling a team to destabilize the investigation process against him.

Furthermore, it is in the best interest of the country that this investigation against Phahlane unfold without threats of those carrying out the investigations.

In light of the seriousness of the matter and the investigation emanating from it, Acting National Police Commissioner, should be suspended with immediate effect until the outcomes of the investigation are concluded. Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula, should know that any other reaction from his office besides suspending Phahlane will be an explicit display of the priorities of Ministry of Police; that he is willing to protect the criminal activities of those who occupy positions of power and who in the process undermine the ends of justice.

Our police service is compromised at many levels by corrupt cops who everyday undermine the ability to bring their dirty acts to book. The evidence against Phalhane is enough to place him under suspension, far from the resources available in the position of Acting National Police Commissioner that can be used to defeat the ends of justice.

Statement issued by the Economic Freedom Fighters, 23 April 2017