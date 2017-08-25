New appointee a leader who is hard working, experienced and a person of good standing

Appointment of Acting Divisional Commissioner: Crime Intelligence

Pretoria, Wednesday 23 August 2017 - The South African Police Service (SAPS) wishes to announce that Major General King Bhoyi Ngcobo has been appointed as the Acting Divisional Commissioner of the Division: Crime Intelligence with immediate effect.

Major General Ngcobo comes into this post with a wealth of policing experience after having served over twenty years in the South African Police Service. During these two decades of faithful service, Major General Ngcobo has also served within the Crime Intelligence environment.

Crime Intelligence is a critical environment that needs a leader that is hard working, experienced, with good leadership qualities and is a person of good standing. Major General Ngcobo fits these requirements perfectly.

"On behalf of the SAPS, I congratulate Major General Ngcobo on his appointment in this acting capacity and we have no doubt that he will live up to all expectations,” said Lieutenant General Mothiba, the Acting National Commissioner.

Statement issued by SAPS, 23 August 2017