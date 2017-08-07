Meeting agrees that the real concern is around appointment process, and procedures followed

04 August 2017

GDE AND STEERING COMMITTEE CONCURS TO APPROACH MINISTER OF BASIC EDUCATION ON THE APPOINTMENT OF KLIPSPRUIT-WES PRINCIPAL

The Gauteng Department of Education wishes to inform on an outcome of a meeting held on Thursday, 3 August 2017, with a Steering Committee representing different stakeholders in Klipspruit-Wes, Eldorado Park and surrounding areas.

The meeting facilitated and chaired by the Acting Gauteng MEC for Education Mr Jacob Mamabolo resolved as follows:

- To continue on engagements regarding matters in the interest of education system, in the area and the Province in general.

- The issue of racism perceived or real is not at the core of the appointment of the school principal of Klipspruit-Wes Secondary School. The main or real concern is on the appointment process and the procedures followed and as such the Minister of Basic Education Ms Angie Motshekga will be approached to institute an investigation on the process and procedure to appoint the school principal. The Minister will clarify on a date of start and completion while recognising the urgency of the matter, in this instance both parties will accept the outcome of the process. All stakeholders and GDE will make representation.

- The South African Human Rights Commission will also be approached to investigate allegations of racism at different schools in the area.

- GDE will present a plan on how to improve teaching and learning in the area and also institute an investigation in allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the school.

- GDE to urgently provide clarity on the status of the SGB of Klipspruit-Wes Secondary School.

- Teaching and learning will resume with immediate effect, as this matters are resolved.

- Feedback will be given to the community and any other stakeholders, who might seek audience with the MEC.

Finally, the MEC will ensure that the Gauteng Provincial Government engages the community on other socio-economic issues affecting the area.

“I am delighted that we had a progressive meeting with the committee, and MEC Panyaza Lesufi will also be pleased about the outcome,” said MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

Statement issued by Gauteng Department of Education, 6 August 2017