DA says minister has now denied suspending the entire board, adds that she must be summoned to answer questions

Kubayi should answer questions on CEF suspensions under oath

1 August 2017

The Minister of Energy, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has now come out and denied suspending the entire Central Energy Fund (CEF) board, including the acting CEO and CFO.

This is despite reputable media houses and reliable DA sources within the Department of energy reporting earlier that the Minister had in fact done so.

The Minister can easily remedy this situation and agree to a summons to appear before the Portfolio Committee on Energy to answer questions relating to this saga under oath.

The DA will write to the Chairperson of the Committee, Mr Fikile Majola, to ask that he summon the Minister accordingly.

If the Minister has nothing to hide she will be more than willing to do so and the DA looks forward to the opportunity to setting the facts straight at the soonest possible opportunity.

Issued by Gordon Mackay, Shadow Minister of Energy, 1 August 2017