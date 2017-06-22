DA calls for urgent debate, says given evidence, Dhlomo must be relieved of his position as a matter of urgency

KZN Cancer Crisis: DA calls for urgent debate to fast-track MEC Dhlomo’s removal

21 June 2017

The Democratic Alliance has today written to the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Speaker, Lydia Johnson, calling for a debate on a matter of urgent public importance during a sitting scheduled for tomorrow, aimed at fast-tracking the removal of provincial Health MEC, Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

The request, in terms of Rule 103.1, follows the release late last week of a damning report into the state of Oncology services in the province by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The Report found the MEC and his Department guilty of violating the rights of patients with cancer to healthcare services including access to adequate oncology services. It also portrays an uncaring MEC and a department in shambles with sick people suffering and dying unnecessarily as a result of a lack of proper treatment.

Given the evidence contained within this report, it is the DA’s view that the MEC of Health must be relieved of his position as a matter of urgency. We have therefore proposed the following motion for debate:

“That this House calls on the MEC for Health in KZN to resign immediately, failing which the Premier must dismiss MEC Dhlomo for failure to carry out his duties.”

The DA calls on the KZN Legislature to exercise its powers of oversight and to hold the MEC to account. The time has also come for all parties represented in the Legislature to take into their own hands the collective responsibility to hold the MEC accountable.

If the MEC will not go voluntarily then the Premier has a duty to the people to release him from his duties.

Issued by Mark Steele, Chief Whip to the DA in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, 21 June 2017