KZN worst in the country when it comes to under-qualified and unqualified teachers

5 June 2017

The Democratic Alliance is shocked and alarmed by a recent parliamentary response which reveals that KwaZulu-Natal has the highest number of unqualified and under-qualified teachers, with more than 60% of all such educators countrywide employed by the province’s Department of Education.

The damning response, from National Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, also shows that;

- There were 2 875 unqualified or under-qualified educators teaching at KwaZulu-Natal schools in 2015

- KZN’s poorest and most under-developed districts including the Zululand, uThukela and uThungulu education districts are worst affected by the crisis

- Most of these educators are teaching critical subjects such as Mathematics, Science and Technology across all Grades and isiZulu home language in the Foundation Phase.

It is obvious that KZN’s ANC-led government does not care about the future of learners in our province. Yet again, it is the poor and rural communities that are most affected by this lack of proper education. Without a quality education in the gateway subjects of Mathematics and Science they are destined to remain trapped in the cycle of poverty.

The department has stated before that it is implementing various programmes to improve teaching - clearly these are not having the desired effect. In the recent review of the Department's preliminary 2016/17 financial close-out report and 4th quarter target analysis, the lack of commitment to improving the quality of education becomes even more evident, with an underspend of R5 645 million under the teacher training and development programme. This has resulted in only 51% of all educators attending training in teaching literacy and a shocking 21% attendance in teacher training when it comes to numeracy.

The DA believes firmly that there is no better teaching tool than trained teachers in classrooms when it comes to properly educating learners. Even Technology, such as tablets, is just a tool to assist teaching. A DA provincial government would;

- Ensure that all educators are trained to teach their subjects by spending training budgets and supporting teachers with district subject advisors

- Re-open teacher training colleges to improve the number and quality of fully trained educators

- Provide bursaries for young people with the passion to teach the gateway subjects of Mathematics and Science.

KZN’s Education MEC, Mthandeni Dlungwane and his department have a lot to answer for.

The DA will today write to the Chairperson of the Education portfolio committee to insist that this matter be placed on the agenda for the next meeting. The MEC and his department must be held accountable for failing our young people.

Issued by Rishigen Viranna, DA KZN Spokesperson on Education, 5 June 2017