DA says reasonable wage demands could be met if the Gauteng DoH paid its bills

Lab strike could be averted if Gauteng paid R696 million in arrears

19 July 2017

It is bad news that about 5000 workers at the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) have now voted to go on strike next week, but this can be averted if provincial health departments paid their debts to the NHLS.

Unions are demanding increases between 7.3% and 13%, but the NHLS can only offer 3%, which is clearly too low as it is well below the inflation rate.

Reasonable wage demands could be met if the Gauteng Health Department pays the R696 million that it owes the NHLS.

Gauteng Finance MEC Barbara Creecy has promised that the Department's huge arrears to many suppliers will be paid - if she prioritizes payment to the NHLS much anguish will be saved in avoiding a devastating strike.

Many thousands of patients would suffer if diagnostic tests are delayed because of a strike by NHLS staff.

The irony is that the Gauteng Health Department is itself owed large amounts by other provinces and government departments.

It would really assist if all government entities cleared up all debts owing to other government entities.

Issued by Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health Spokesperson, 19 July 2017