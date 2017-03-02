League suggests it does not fully understand the rationale of the ANC's parliamentary caucus in Section 25 debate

THE ANCWL STATEMENT ON THE MOTION TO AMEND SECTION 25 OF THE CONSTITUTION

28 February 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) as an integral part of the ANC, will seek audience with ANC to fully understand the rationale of the ANC Parliament caucus on its decision during the debate on the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution.

During the response to SONA, His Excellency President Jacob Zuma explicitly indicated that the ANC led government has the interest of the people at heart, and will do all in its powers to ensure that land is returned to the people. The ANCWL believes that there should not be any iota of incoherence between ANC resolutions and ANC led government programmes.

Land redistribution is an ANC program and must be implemented as such without fear or favour. Any delay by the ANC led government in implementing ANC resolutions will give grounds to demagoguery, opportunistic populist formations to throw rhetorics and portrays themselves as the champions of the poor and the working class.

The funded mercenaries who are proudly bedfellows of our historical class enemies, will portray themselves as the solution to socio-economic challenges the country is facing whilst they are mere election footsoldiers of the neo-liberal political party that is advancing white supremacy.

Land is the main source of economy and freedom will never be complete until the majority who are landless owns land. Whilst the ANCWL acknowledges that there are various programmes and reviews underway to ensure that land is returned to the people of South Africa as stated in the Freedom Charter, the ANCWL is of the view that the process is slow and the landless people who the majority are blacks will not wait any longer. However in implementing the land redistribution the ANC led government should not do that in reactionary manner that will plunge the country into chaos.

The ANCWL calls all its supporters and members to rally behind the ANC and support its call for radical socio-economic transformation which includes land redistribution. Unless persuaded otherwise, the ANCWL will during the conversation with the ANC seek to persuade the ANC to consider reviewing the decision of the ANC Caucus on the issue of land.

Statement issued by Meokgo Matuba, Secretary General of the ANCWL, 1 March 2017