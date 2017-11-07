SG says party resolves to reaffirm the role of the branch as the basic unit of the ANC

ANC statement on leadership pronouncements

6 November 2017

The African National Congress has noted with concern reports of statements made by leaders of the organization pronouncing on a line up of comrades to be elected as Officials of the ANC at the 54th National Conference. Such pronouncements are unacceptable whether comrades have a preference or not and seek to usurp the entrenched right of the branches to nominate candidates of their choosing.

The 2015 National General Council resolved to outlaw slates and reaffirm the role of the branch as the basic unit of the ANC. Accordingly in implementing this resolution, the NEC directed that we ensure branch nominations are not tempered with and that the will of the branches is reflected and respected.

The ANC therefore calls on all its leaders and members to desist from the practice of pronouncing on and circulating slates which may be seen to undermine the branches inalienable right to select candidates best placed to implement the National Democratic Revolution.

Issued by Gwede Mantashe, Secretary General, African National Congress, 6 November 2017