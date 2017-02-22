DA CFE says leak to Rapport a violation of party's policy on confidentiality of closed meetings

The DA's Western Cape Provincial Executive Committee has referred the leak of confidential party documentation to the media to me for consideration, as the Chairperson of the DA’s Federal Executive.

The leak of this documentation is in violation of the party’s policy on the confidentiality of closed meetings.

This follows a Rapport story on Sunday, 19 February 2017, which reported that this documentation, which related to an investigation into the flouting of internal party procurement rules by Mr Shaun August, was leaked by a then party member, Josh Jordaan, to the paper. According to the story this was done with the knowledge of Shaun August, and that Patricia De Lille was aware that he was meeting with the paper.

I have accordingly referred the matter to the DA’s Federal Legal Commission for investigation, in particular to determine the role played in the matter by Shaun August, Patricia De Lille, and Josh Jordaan.

There has been no suspension of any person, as the investigation is still unfolding.

Issued by James Selfe, Chairperson of the DA's Federal Executive, 21 February 2017