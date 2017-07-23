DA MPL welcomes choice of retired DCJ to to lead the Alternative Dispute Resolution process

DA WELCOMES MOSENEKE'S APPOINTMENT TO RESOLVE ESIDIMENI TRAGEDY

I heartily welcome the appointment of retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to lead the Alternative Dispute Resolution process for the families of the more than 100 mental health patients who died in the Esidimeni tragedy.

This is in line with the Health Ombudsman's recommendation that the National Health Minister and the Gauteng Premier enter into an Alternative Dispute Resolution process and that "a credible prominent South African with an established track record should lead such a process."

The Democratic Alliance supports this approach which avoids long-drawn-out legal proceedings as has occurred with the Marikana deaths.

A fair settlement for the relatives should include financial compensation, while bearing in mind that no amount of money can recompense for the loss of a loved one.

Moseneke is an excellent choice as he has the integrity and competence to ensure appropriate recompense and closure for the Esidimeni families.

My concern is that police investigations into the Esidimeni deaths have been inexcusably slow.

All those implicated in the deaths should be swiftly brought to justice and thrown in jail

Statement issued by Jack Bloom MPL, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC, 21 July 2017