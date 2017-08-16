DA MPL disappointed that disciplinary cases are taking so long

R1.169 MILLION PAID TO SUSPENDED ESIDIMENI OFFICIALS

Two senior officials implicated in the transfers that led to the deaths of more than 100 Esidimeni patients have received R1.169 million while suspended on full pay, while six other involved officials are still working for the Gauteng Health Department.

This is disclosed by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in a written reply to my questions in the Gauteng Legislature.

Head of Department (HOD) Dr T E Selebano and Director of Mental Health Dr M J Manamela were suspended on the 8th and 15th Februarythis year after the report of the Health Ombudsman was made public on 1 February.

Dr Selebano has since been paid R784 040 and Dr Manamela has received R385 269 while their disciplinary process continues.

A further six Deputy Directors faced disciplinary hearings but were not suspended. According to Ramokgopa, this was because "there was no reason to suspend them when the Health Ombudsman's recommendation was for 'corrective' disciplinary action."

Ramokgopa says that the Department had to follow supply chain processes to get outside professionals to handle the disciplinary hearings, which led to delays.

A detailed report on the outcomes is awaited by the MEC and will be communicated thereafter, and it is anticipated that the remaining hearings on two of the six deputy directors will be concluded by the end of August.

The discipline of the HOD and Director is being handled by the Premier's Office.

I am disappointed that the disciplinary cases are taking so long and that huge amounts of money are being paid to suspended officials.

It also means that a permanent HOD and Mental Health Director cannot be appointed so long as the incumbents are still employed by the department.

Every effort should be made to conclude the disciplinary cases as soon as possible so that there is accountability and justice for the victims.

Statement issued by Jack Bloom MPL, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC, 15 August 2017