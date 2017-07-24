Figures were for the 2013/2014 financial year, she only became minister of housing in July 2014

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu not about spending R10 million on gifts, donations and sponsorships

21 July 2017

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu would like to distance herself from a R10 million spending incurred by the Department on gifts, donations and sponsorships in the 2013/14 financial year as she was not the political head at the time.

It should be noted that although the Minister was required to provide information on this matter which occurred in the financial year ending on March 2014, she only joined the department in July 2014.

It is therefore grossly opportunistic, malicious and mischievous to portray Minister Sisulu as the person responsible for this spending.

Statement issued by Vusi Tshose, Department of Human Settlements, 23 July 2017