Committee will support him for position of Provincial Secretary in the forthcoming ECape Provincial Conference

ANC Nelson Mandela Bay REC statement on the Cde Andile Lungisa matter

27 March 2017

The Regional Executive Committee of the African National Congress-Nelson Mandela Bay Region held its first meeting at Florence Matomela House for a day on the 15th March 2017. The meeting received an overview input from the Regional Chairperson, Cde Andile Lungisa and elected the Regional Working Committee (RWC).Followed by the Special REC meeting which was held today(Monday 27 March 2017)which deliberated on Cde Andile Lungisa matter .

Based on the political overview input, the meeting agreed on a range of issues including the fact that the ANC represents the hopes and aspirations of millions of South Africans and that the ANC must continue to lead society. The meeting acknowledged that it was an honour to serve in the leadership of the ANC as this gives a rare opportunity to those elected to lead society selflessly and with commitment. The meeting pointed out that leading the ANC comes with responsibility that impact on the conduct of those in leadership which must reflect both in behavior and the ability to serve.

The meeting acknowledged its primary task of implementing the mandate of the 5th Regional Conference under three broad areas that were identified as providing the framework, these are:

- The declaration of this decade as the "DECADE OF THE CADRE" the emphasis will be on ethics and political education

- We must deliver Socio-Economic freedom and prosperity. Youth unemployment must be addressed urgently.

- With the theme of the Conference- Unity in action to restore integrity and confidence of the people towards the ANC .

Informed by the Strategy and Tactics document, Conference Resolutions and the January 8th NEC Statement, the REC discussed the political situation in the Region, Provincially, Nationally, Continentally and globally and how to shift the balance of forces in favor of the ANC, the Alliance and other mass democratic forces.

The REC acknowledged the importance of revolutionary discipline, defending the unity and cohesion of the organization and emulating the exemplary life of ANC President Oliver Reginald Tambo.

We have been encouraged by the growing interest of our branches to make greater use of the ANC’s base documents, Through the Eye of the Needle and the Strategy and Tactics. These assist to politically and ideologically anchor members of the ANC. The stability of the ANC can only be assured with the improved ideological clarity of the membership.

1.Governance :

The REC made a commitment to ensure that all members and structures of the organization continue to work with communities to ensure its hegemony in the thirty six (36) wards it won in the last August 2016 local elections . The REC reiterated the importance of working with all sectors of society to defeat poverty, inequality and unemployment.

The meeting further agreed that distance between the communities and the ANC must be closed .Further resolved that relations between Black political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay Council, who represents the aspirations and wishes of the working class must be strengthened . REC further resolved to mobilize all sectors of society in ensuring that the Assistance To The Poor Program (ATTP) of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is not tampered with

2. Membership :

The REC resolved that a membership workshop be convened to discuss the improvement on the membership system to erode gate-keeping and factionalism .Further resolved to look at the issuing of temporary membership cards.

3. Organization Building and preparations for the 54th National Conference.

The REC also discussed and adopted a program focusing amongst other issues on the following:

- Strengthening of the organization at all levels.

- Convening the Regional Alliance Summit and Alliance led Regional Policy Conference

- Preparations for the National Policy Conference and 54th National Conference.

4.Cde Andile Lungisa Matter

After engagements with all structures of the ANC(REC, PEC & NEC) our democratically elected Regional Chairperson, Cde Andile Lungisa decided to step down as Regional Chairperson with immediate effect and our Deputy Regional Chairperson, Cde Phumzile Tshuni will take over as the Acting Regional Chairperson .

Organizational processes to elect the Regional Chairperson will follow up .As the REC we have taken a conscious decision to support Cde Lungisa for the position of Provincial Secretary in the forthcoming Provincial Conference of the Eastern Cape in July .But we will allow the organizational structures to endorse the decision but we are not dictating to them but guiding them .We will take the matter of constitutional amendment to the National Conference and 54th National Conference in particualar Rule 17.4 and Rule 5.1.4 that talks about rights of members to be elected to any structure .

The REC will resume its Constitutional responsibility with immediate effect. It will continue with its meetings without fail until the end of its term. The ANC expresses its confidence on the ability of individuals elected to the REC. As a collective , the REC will play a pivotal role in the processing and implementation of conference decisions. It is also this structure that manages the day to day work of the organization and cementing its importance in the hierarchy of ANC structures.

As is practice in the ANC, all decisions of higher structures are binding on lower structures and Leagues.

Issued by Themba Xathula, Regional Secretary: Nelson Mandela Bay, ANC, 27 March 2017