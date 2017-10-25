Party says crisis is evidence of the DA’s useless governance

Madikizela plays politics with water crisis

24 October 2017

The Western Cape ANC says the DA is in its biggest governance crisis yet with the current shortages where water shedding or supply rationing cuts are now the order of the day.

The ANC therefore maintains bad, lax and lame duck DA leaders must go - those that are responsible for the failure to timeously react to resolve the present water shortages. This crisis is evidence of the DA’s useless governance.

Both premier Helen Zille (also as former Cape Town mayor) and mayor Patricia de Lille for years received warnings of unsustainable water use from present sources in the province. They rejected cautions and plans to prevent a disaster.

The most severe punitive restrictions against poor and ordinary working class families could have been avoided had the negligent DA in local and provincial government took up their primary responsibility and devised a proper strategy with a fall-back plan (as was admitted by Zille on 30 July 2017 in a Daily Maverick opinion piece).

Further to that the promises and targets set by Cape Town is also not assisting as it seems these would not be in time to prevent Day Zero without potable water for the region. It is dishonest of the DA to now blame the ANC for making politics of the situation when it is the DA that shirks its responsibility.

ANC leader of the opposition in the Western Cape legislature Khaya Magaxa says: “Instead of properly communicating with citizens the DA’s new provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resorted to a denialist attack on the ANC. He should spend his energy on resolving issues within the DA government. Otherwise Madikizela gambles with the lives and wellbeing of people.

“Madikizela and the DA would do better to concentrate on the long list of broken promises to mitigate the drought challenges and resolve DA failures. There is serious work to be done urgently: Desalination, borehole drilling and better public communication.

“Although the DA talks of plans, it must still do the job. Nothing serious has been spent of money shifted for this purpose. The DA lied that it is working for people on this matter. As targeted water supply cuts started, the DA must still inform all where and when it is shedding water and where other cuts occurred in order to see exactly who is targeted.

“Madikizela must stop his habitual cowing behind mudslinging and accusations of politicking. He has still not played open cards on his expensive birthday parties with beneficiaries of his department’s tenders and contracts in attendance. If anyone is now playing poor politics on the water crisis, he is that one! If he cannot stand the heat in the leadership position, let him get out too!”

