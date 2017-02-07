League says casting aspersions about appointment of Mkhwebane is undermining integrity of Parliament and President

The ANCWL statement on attacks to Public Protector by Advocate Thuli Madonsela

6 February 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has read with disappointment attacks to the Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane published on the 'The Sunday Independent' which were attributed to Advocate Thuli Madonsela.

The allegations that the State President Jacob Zuma had influence on the appointment of Advocate Mkhwebane as the Public Protector is a direct attack on the Parliament Adhoc committee which was responsible to short-list, interview and recommending a suitable candidate for the position of the Public Protector. These allegations portrays the Adhoc committee as nothing but a rubber stamping committee of decisions taken outside the committee. The process of appointing the Public Protector was transparent and fair. All political parties except the friends of Israel - a nest of some with racists tendencies the Democratic Alliance supported the appointment of Advocate Mkhwebane as a suitable candidate.

In her 100 days in office, the Public Protector has not disappointed and has some notable achievements like dealing with long standing CIEX draft report which was not signed by her predecessor and curbing the leaks of reports that was a norm in the office of the Public Protector. In dealing with the leaks, Adv Mkhwebane has for example requested SAPS to investigate the leaks of the audio clip interview that was aired on the TV channel owned by the University of Stellenbosch Chancellor Johann Rupert. Furthermore the Public Protector has also acted in good spirit of governance by ensuring that those who are liable for the damages of the state vehicle which was allocated to her predecessor pay for the damages. That state vehicle was allegedly damaged by the predecessor's son who was not authorised at all to drive a state vehicle irrespective that the vehicle was under his mother's custody.

South Africa has a Public Protector who was appointed through transparent, fair process and her name is Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane. By casting aspersions about the appointment of the Public Protector, Adv Madonsela is not only undermining the integrity of Parliament, the State President and Adv Mkhwebane but also the intelligence of South Africans who watched the transparent and fair live interviews of the candidates who contested for Public Protector position.

Advocate Thuli Madonsela must accept that her term as a Public Protector came to an end after a 7 year term and she must focus on her new role at University of Stellenbosch under the Chancellorship of Johan Rupert. If there is any handover or engagement to the Public Protector by Adv Madonsela, as the predecessor she can engage Public Protector Adv Mkhwebane directly than utilizing media platforms unless there is unknown sinister motive.

The ANCWL calls all its supporters and members to support and objectively assess the work of the Public Protector Adv Mkhwebane. The Public Protector must do her job without fear not favour as guided by the Constitution of South Africa.

Issued by Meokgo Matuba, Secretary General of the ANCWL, 6 February 2017