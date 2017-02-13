League says new PP must consider laying charges against her predecessor

THE ANCWL STATEMENT ON ADV THULI MADONSELA PAYMENT FOR CAR DAMAGES

11 February 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has noted reports that the Adv Thuli Madonsela has written to Public Protector Adv Busi Mkhwebane offering to pay for the state car damaged in an accident while being driven by her son. Adv Madonsela has also reiterated her apology, to the South African people and Government for the damage of a state car caused by her son.

In settling the matter for good and allowing Adv Madonsela with her new life chapter to deepen and make democracy and rule of law work for people, the Public Protector must investigate if the case of theft of state vehicle was reported to law enforcement agencies by Adv Madonsela after state vehicle was taken and driven by unauthorised person.

If no case was it reported, that the Public Protector must consider laying a charge of defeating the ends of justice against Adv Madonsela. If the son had permission to drive a state vehicle, Public Protector must consider a case of abuse of state resources by Adv Madonsela. Investigstions must also be carried to ascertain if the son was driving the state vehicle for the first time or he was used to do so.

The ANCWL welcomes the decision by Adv Madonsela to pay for the car repairs and accept her apology. However apology is not a substitute for the law to take its course. Courts of law must be the final abitrator on the matter of state vehicle being driven by someone not employed by the state. Whoever authorised that must face the law, if the car was stolen the one who stole it must face the law.

Statement issued by Meokgo Matuba, Secretary General of the ANCWL, 11 February 2017