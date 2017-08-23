Party says Ace Magashule must public reprimand the MEC for his irresponsible statement

DA condemns MEC Mahasa's patriarchal attitude towards victims of sexual abuse

22 August 2017

The DA condemns in the strongest terms the Free State’s MEC for Social Development, Limakatso Mahasa’s, patriarchal attitude towards women and victims of sexual abuse.

MEC Mahasa said during the NCOP’s Taking Parliament to the People public hearings in Botshabelo today, that if women do not want to be harassed by men, they should not wear skimpy clothing.

The DA calls on Premier Ace Magashule to publicly reprimand the MEC Mahasa for this irresponsible statement. The MEC must also apologise to the people of the Free State and especially all victims of sexual abuse whom she inevitably insulted with this statement.

MEC Mahasa basically blamed the victims of sexual abuse and violence for falling victim to sexual crime.

This patriarchal attitude has no place in a constitutional democracy and modern society.

The DA wish to make it clear that the perpetrators of sexual violence are completely to blame for their crimes. Victim blaming and shaming does not assist in eradicating the scourge of sexual violence from South African society.

It is shocking that women of the ANC hold and share such archaic views.

Issued by Mariette Pittaway, DA MPL, 22 August 2017