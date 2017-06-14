Ruling party says opposition has missed an opportunity to give effect to their statements about transformation and inclusiveness

ANC statement on DA 'political settlement'

13 June 2017

The so-called political settlement announced by the DA today in relation to DA leader, Helen Zille’s, views about colonialism is unadulterated defense of white supremacy and privilege.

It is an unprincipled, hypocritical and meaningless token offered to what is hoped is a gullible public and once again unmasks the true character of the DA as a racist party, constituted of unrepentant and unreformed bigots led by a caretaker leader with no real power.

Helen Zille is not the first leader of the DA to praise and pray for the return of apartheid colonialism and other systems which oppressed the black majority in this country.

Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Chris Roberts and many other leaders of the party are apartheid apologists and rabid racists exposed for their blatant disregard and disdain for our country’s reconciliation and nation building project.

There is no political will within the DA to rid the party of racism because indeed the party itself is founded on racism and the protection of white privilege.

The DA has missed an opportunity to give effect to their now clearly meaningless statements about transformation and inclusiveness.

Whilst the party will routinely crisscross the country in an effort to woo black voters; they are unwilling to wean themselves off their traditional white and conservative base.

There is nothing Mmusi Maimane can do about the situation because he is not in charge and the party’s funders have threatened to pull out if Zille is removed.

Maimane is a caretaker leader, propped to make the party seem palatable to the black majority while nursing interests of the real leaders and guardians of the DA.

He will feign indignation each time such incidents happen, when the party’s real leaders, such as Zille, speak out of line with the carefully designed script prepared to appease the black majority.

The real character of the DA will always prevail as it has in this instance.

Maimane must scramble to try win over and make sense to black voters, while Zille continues to run the province of the Western Cape, ensuring white interests, the benefits of colonialism and apartheid remain intact.

Zille is guilty by all accounts of blatant racism.

She has proven herself time and time again to be anti-poor with disturbing views on the black and poor people of this country. She is not fit to remain the Premier of the Western Cape.

She will not be removed however because the caretaker leader of the party cannot remove the real leader.

Issued by Zizi Kodwa, National Spokesperson, ANC, 13 June 2017