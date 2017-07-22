League notes with disgust the ANC MP's unscrupulous behaviour

ANCWL STATEMENT ON CDE MAKHOSI KHOZA DUBIOUS BEHAVIOR AGAINST OUR ORGANISATION

21 July 2017

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) in KwaZulu-Natal notes with disgust the unscrupulous behavior of Cde, Dr. Makhosi Busisiwe Khoza.

However, as the ANCWL, we are not completely surprise by her lack of understanding of a mandate given to her by the African National Congress that deployed her as a Member of Parliament.

Her recent opportunistic stunts and attempts to cast aspersion on the ability of the ANC’s leadership and portraying of the organisation as dead is a clear indication that she was never schooled in ANC traditions but was a product of circumstances.

Cde Makhosi’s history in the ANC has no blank pages as she had over the years behaved as loose cannon.

It’s not new that she portrays herself as super member of the organisation. Her opportunistic behavior to collude with organisations formed by individuals who left the movement under a cloud in their agenda to remove the ANC from power is a clear indication that she has now completely lost it. Her renewed attacks on the ANC elected leadership are not new. The ANC also have to blame itself for being so tolerant of her rants whenever she has been overlooked for a senior position.

In 2011, Cde Makhosi cried foul accusing the ANC after she withdrew her application for the eThekwini Municipality City Manager Post.

She accused the ANC leadership that had deployed her to the Provincial Legislature as a Chief Whip. We also aware that she resigned as MPL after she was deployed as the MEC.

We know that her attempt to damage the image of the ANC at that time failed but we believed in her and had hoped that she had corrected her mistake and hence her deployment to the National Parliament. She is now embarking on desperate attempts to divert the ANC from focusing on building a strong society and politically conscious members who can see through her opportunistic tendencies.

As the ANCWL, we will defend the ANC against all forms of opportunism.

Cde Makhosi like many of us took the oath when she voluntarily joined the ANC. She is to abide by the aims and objectives of the ANC as a member. We call on the ANC to discipline her and pull her back in line.

It is unfortunate that she is now making this to be a gender based matter. If Cde Makhosi was truly disciplined she would have raised her grievances in the proper platform during the National Policy Conference. The attitude she displayed is that of a person who feels being educated gives her authority to undermine others. This goes against ANC principles of equality.

Statement issued by Cde Nonhlanhla Gabela, ANCWL KZN Provincial Secretary, 21 July 2017