Premier did not give instructions nor was he involved in transfer of mental health patients

Statement by the Gauteng Provincial Government on the Life Esidimeni Alternative Dispute Resolution Process

30 October 2017

The Gauteng Provincial Government has noted with concern media reports raising questions about the conduct of Premier David Makhura in relation to the transfer of mental healthcare users from the Life Esidimeni facilities to various NGOs.

During the State of the Province Address on 20 February Premier David Makhura stated the following:

“I would like to state categorically that the decision to transfer Life Esidimeni mental health patients to NGOs was not made in consultation with the Provincial Executive Council. The Executive Council and I would have never approved a plan to outsource mental health care, a primary responsibility of the state for the vulnerable in society, to NGOs. What is even worse is the fact that such NGOs did not meet appropriate standards and legal prescripts.

“The Provincial Department of Health had repeatedly reported that, as a result of the new hospitals and community health centres, they had enough beds in public health facilities to accommodate public patients from private health facilities such as Selby Hospital and Life Esidimeni centres.

“As the Provincial Executive Council we do not interfere in the appointment or retention of service providers by various departments, in strict observance of the laws of our land. We dare not be found on the wrong side of the law.

“I have always emphasised to all MECs and HODs that reviewing contracts with any service provider must never compromise service delivery, especially of the most vulnerable groups which depend entirely on the state for their well-being. Cost considerations can never override the imperative of the quality of care.

“It is common cause that the ill-fated transfer of mental health patients to NGOs compromised the well-being of these patients. At the very least, the Department should have placed all these patients in public health facilities or retained the services of private facilities in cases where there was not sufficient space in the public sector. As the Head of Government, I am deeply aggrieved by the extent to which those responsible for this tragic and ill-fated transfer of patients to unlawfully operating NGOs have tried to hide the facts from me, the Minister of Health and the Health Ombud”.

This statement remains true today. Any suggestion that the Premier gave instructions or was involved in the transfer of mental health patients from Life Esidimeni to NGOs, is devoid of any truth.

It is a matter of record that Premier David Makhura will testify in the Alternative Dispute Resolution process led by retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke and he is prepared to answer any question from affected parties.

The tragic loss of life of so many people in the care of our provincial government remains deeply regrettable.

Government remains totally committed to the arbitration process and we will work with affected families and law enforcement agencies to bring those responsible for the Life Esidimeni tragedy to book.

Statement issued by Gauteng Provincial Government, 30 October 2017