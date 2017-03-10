Party says since its establishment the team only made an additional 24 arrests

Makhura’s “specialised” drug unit performing at snail pace

9 March 2017

Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s specialised drug unit has failed yet again to convict drug lords and clamp down on drug labs.

Young people are the most affected by the sluggish performance of this ‘specialised’ drug and narcotics unit. Families and communities are torn apart due to the scourge of drugs and the broader impact of drug abuse on families and communities.

This unit which was intended to focus on drugs, gender-based violence, illicit mining, taxi violence and other priority crimes has not done much to rid communities of these social ills.

Since its establishment in 2015, the specialised drug task team has only made an additional 24 arrests bringing the total arrests to 93 across the province with a mere 10 convictions.

12 drug labs were closed down with 29 arrests made, again with zero convictions.

This was revealed to the DA in a vague written response from Premier Makhura and the SAPS.

Last year it took the Premier 147 days to respond to this very same question.

Premier Makhura and Community Safety MEC, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane must increase cooperation amongst law enforcement agencies in the province if they hope to clamp down on drug operations.

We cannot allow drug lords and dealers to freely roam the streets of Gauteng while families live in constant fear.

These criminals must be dealt with swiftly and decisively!

Issued by Michele Clarke, DA Gauteng Spokesperson on Community Safety, 9 March 2017