DA MP says revenue service should report in detail on matter of large amounts of money that ended up in official's account

Makwakwa’s alleged return to SARS must be explained

30 October 2017

The DA has been reliably informed that Mr Jonas Makwakwa, who has been on special leave pending the outcome of an investigation into how large amounts of money ended up in his bank account, will return to work any day now.

The DA has therefore written to the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance (SCOF) to request that SARS be required to report in detail on the Makwakwa matter.

This must include:

- A detailed explanation for the alleged return to SARS of Jonas Makwakwa;

- An unabridged copy of the Hogan Lovells investigation report;

- Whether the Financial Intelligence Centre has been informed of the outcome of the Hogan Lovells investigations; and

- What has been the outcome of the criminal investigation into the Makwakwa/Elskie matter by the Hawks?

On the 15th of September 2016, SARS commissioned Hogan Lovells to investigate FICA referrals that large amounts of cash deposited into Makwakwa’s as well as Kelly-Ann Elskie bank accounts.

Despite repeated requests by the DA for progress reports on the Hogan Lovells investigation SARS have steadfastly refused to give any reports.

It now appears that the Hogan Lovells investigation has been concluded and Makwakwa has returned to work.

Information received indicates that Makwakwa will be assigned to a new position at SARS and that all cell phones, including that of the SARS Commissioner, Tom Moyane, have been prohibited from being taken into Block A of the SARS Head Office in Pretoria that houses SARS senior management.

SARS must confirm Makwakwa’s return and fully account for it.

Issued by Alf Lees, DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance, 30 October 2017