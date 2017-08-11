Party says those who are guilty of gender-based violence must be held accountable, irrespective of their social standing

Manana has no place in Cabinet

10 August 2017

The DA reiterates our call for Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Mduduzi Manana, to be fired immediately following his violent assault of a woman at a Johannesburg nightclub.

This assault is a shocking indictment on Manana and he must now face the full might of the law.

Manana has today been charged with two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, facing such serious charges is all the more reasons why he cannot remain an active member of Cabinet and must therefore be fired.

As an elected public representative, he must set an example to the young people who he leads in his capacity as the Deputy Minister of Higher Education.

His actions are inexcusable, especially as we celebrate Women’s Month. Women should be respected and empowered, not beaten and violated.

We cannot continue to normalise and perpetuate violence against women. Those who are guilty of gender-based violence must be held accountable, irrespective of their social standing.

The DA will not stand by and watch as our women suffer in silence. We will stand up to any man who seeks to violently enforce patriarchy in our society.

Issued by Hlomela Bucwa, DA Member of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, 10 August 2017