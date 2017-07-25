Neither Penguin nor Dr Vejay Ramlakan consulted with them, or sought Graca Machel's consent

24 JULY 2017

The Executors in the Estate of the Late Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, have now had the opportunity to read the recently released publication Mandela's Last Years written by Dr Vejay Ramlakan, who served as the head of the former President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Mandela's medical team as a public servant as well as an employee of the South African National Defence Force.

The executors are of the view that much of the contents of the publication are deeply regrettable and unfortunate and constitute unlawful disclosures.

Neither Penguin, the publishers nor Dr Vejay Ramlakan consulted with or sought the consent of the executors before publishing vital and private health matters relating to Mr Mandela acquired as his doctor.

Secondly, the prior consent of Mrs Mandela's widow, Mrs Gracia Machel, has not been sought nor obtained.

Thirdly, the publication makes multiple disclosures of details of Mr Mandela's ill health and related medical treatment and other personal and private information and communications in a manner that breaches, without any lawful justification, the doctor-patient confidentiality to which Mr Mandela was entitled.

The executors have decided to take several remedial steps. The first is to seek urgent legal opinion on the remedy in law open to Mr Mandela's widow and the executors including an interdict against further distribution of the publication.

Second, the executors will lodge a formal complaint with the South African National Defence Force over the unlawful conduct of one of its employees who, in his official capacity, was charged with the medical care of Mr Mandela. Third, the executors will lodge a formal complaint with the Health Professional Council of South Africa.

Dikgang Moseneke

George Bizos

Themba Sangoni

24. July 2017

