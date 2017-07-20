Party says the MP must immediately face the consequences of her actions

19 July 2017

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is deeply humbled and salutes volunteers and supporters of the ANC for a resounding success of the Nelson Mandela International Day.

President Mandela was a giant and a revolutionary of note who was militantly opposed to oppression and intimately subscribed to the commitment to serve the great masses of our people. The extent to which the ANC activists reached out to the masses of our people during this Nelson Mandela International Day demonstrated that the ANC remains the parliament of the people.

Everywhere the leadership of the ANC went the message of our people has been loud and clear that this organisation belongs to them. During these encounters and interactions with the great masses of our people, we were deeply humbled by their sense of ownership and commitment to the cause of our revolution.

Evidently, a deep sense of optimism and hope, despite difficulties facing the movement, permeated throughout the celebrations of this important international day of service to humanity. President Mandela spent 67 years of his life actively engaged in a struggle to build a National Democratic Society. His legacy continues to rejuvenate and inspire an overwhelming number of our cadres and members to serve our people without expecting any material gains.

However and sadly this important day was also marked by a convergence of forces working day and night to remove President Jacob Zuma and ultimately the ANC led democratic government. Amongst them was comrade Makhosi Khoza, an ANC Member of Parliament.

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal is of the firm view that Cde Makhosi Khoza has now crossed the line and must immediately face the consequences of her actions. Cde Makhosi is a member of the ANC and a deployed MP who is not immune from the political discipline of the ANC. Her public stunt and participation in platform intended to replace the societal leadership role of the ANC constitutes a blatant betrayal of the core values of the ANC.

One of the fundamental requirements for those like Cde Khoza who joined the ANC voluntarily is to avoid any temptation of seeking cheap popularity and pandering to popular sentiments.

The ANC is a democratic organisation with a leadership at all levels and has an obligation to take decisions from time to time. No ANC member, irrespective of the position they occupy in society, has the flexibility to arrogate to himself/herself the status of being a source of wisdom. This includes Cde Khoza.

The latest public pronouncements of Cde Khoza represented the worse form of arrogance which is completely at variance with the conduct expected from those representing the ANC. Accordingly, the Provincial Working Committee has directed the ANC Provincial Officials to urgently and immediately institute disciplinary measures against Cde Khoza. She is now treating the ANC with absolute disdain and acts with a maximum degree of impunity.

Issued by Mdumiseni Ntuli, ANC Provincial Spokesperson, ANC KZN, 19 July 2017