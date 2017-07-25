Publisher says this was in light of recent statements from family members

PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE WITHDRAWS MANDELA’S LAST YEARS

Penguin Random House South Africa (PRHSA) has decided to immediately withdraw the book Mandela’s Last Years from the trade, and no further copies will be issued. The publisher has done so out of respect for the late Mr Mandela's family.

PRHSA accepted Mandela’s Last Years for publication after the author Vejay Ramlakan advised the publisher that he had been requested by Mr Mandela’s family to publish the book. The book was meant to portray Nelson Mandela’s courage and strength until the very end of his life, and was in no way intended to be disrespectful. However, given the statements from family members, we have decided to withdraw the book.

Statement issued by Surita Joubert on behalf of PRHSA, 24 July 2017