Malesela Francis Legodi appointed JP of Mpumalanga division, Lazarus Pule Tlaletsi JP of NCape

PRESIDENT ZUMA APPOINTS THE PRESIDENT OF THE SUPREME COURT OF APPEAL

26 May 2017

President Jacob Zuma has in terms of section 174 (3) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, and after consultation with the Judicial Service Commission, appointed Honourable Justice Mandisa Muriel Lindelwa Maya as the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal with immediate effect in an existing vacancy.

Justice Maya is the first woman to be appointed to the highest office at the Supreme Court of Appeal since the establishment of the Court in 1910.

“Her appointment to the position elevates her to the third highest position in the Judicial Branch, after the Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic. We wish to congratulate her for being the first woman to occupy such a high position in the Judiciary and wish Justice Maya all the best in her new important responsibility of advancing our constitutional democracy,” said President Zuma.

***

PRESIDENT ZUMA APPOINTS JUDGES TO DIFFERENT COURTS

President Jacob Zuma has, in terms of section 174 (6) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, and on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed judges to serve in different courts..

President Zuma has appointed the following judges:

(i) The Honourable Mr Justice Malesela Francis Legodi as Judge President of the Mpumalanga Division of High Court, with effect from 01 August 2017 in an existing vacancy.

(ii) The Honourable Mr Justice Lazarus Pule Tlaletsi as Judge President of the Northern Cape Division of High Court with effect from 18 September 2017 in an existing vacancy; and

(iii) Ms Tebogo Jennifer Djaje as a Judge of the North West Division of the High Court with effect from01 June 2017 in an existing vacancy.

President Zuma has also, in terms of section 153 (4) of the Labour Relations Act, 1995, appointed:

(i) Ms Daphney Mahosi as a Judge of the Labour Court with effect from 01 July 2017 in an existing vacancy.

(ii) Mr Graham Nasious Moshoana as a Judge of the Labour Court with effect from 31 July 2017 in an existing vacancy

(iii) Ms Portia Nkutha-Nkontwana as a Judge of the Labour Court with effect from 31 July 2017 in an existing vacancy.

“We wish the appointed judges all the best in their new responsibilities and we are confident that they will play an essential role in further enhancing our criminal justice system and constitutional democracy” President Zuma said.

Statements issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 26 May 2017