Party denies claims that there are discussions about removing the SG

ANC statement on proceedings at special NEC currently underway

13 November 2017

The African National Congress rejects with the contempt they deserve false, malicious and mischievous reports being peddled about the proceedings of the Special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ANC currently underway at the St. Georges Hotel, Irene, Gauteng.

Accordingly and because of the serious nature of the rumours, the ANC has decided to depart from normal procedure and issue this statement which unequivocally dismisses claims made by nameless and faceless sources that there are discussions underway to remove from his position the Secretary General of the ANC, Comrade Gwede Mantashe. These rumors are peddled to sow confusion and division within the movement and are indicative of the media’s laziness and total disregard for proper journalistic ethics in favor of populism and sensationalism.

The Special National Executive Committee meeting has resumed today, following an adjournment to allow the National Working Committee to refine the report to the NEC on the ANC Eastern Cape 8th Provincial Conference. The NEC will today discuss such report as well as the draft Organizational Report to be tabled at the 54th National Conference from the 16th to the 20th December 2017.

The ANC calls upon its members, supporters and South Africans at large to resist and reject the frenzy of fake news peddled by so-called insiders and analysts and rather await formal communication from the NEC on the outcomes of this Special NEC.

Issued by Zizi Kodwa, National Spokesperson, ANC, 13 November 2017