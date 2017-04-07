Organisation says since it is a legal demonstration it would be unlawful for authorities to stop it

The Peoples March is legal and is definitely going ahead tomorrow!

Tomorrow people in South Africa will be exercising their right to “protest peacefully and unarmed” in terms of section 17 of the Constitution. We assure you that the march on the Union Buildings complies fully with the Regulation of Gatherings Act and authorities have not refused permission.

In fact, we have been meeting with senior police officials all week on details and arrangements, in very productive and cordial meetings, and merely need to finalise a few minor administrative issues this morning such as bus routes to and from the demonstration.

We must emphasise that this is a legal demonstration, and it would be unlawful for authorities to stop it!

We encourage South Africans to continue with their preparations, gather their spirits and join us in Church Square from 10am tomorrow for this historic People’s March to the Union Buildings at 12 noon.

A people united will never be defeated!

Issued by Mark Heywood on behalf of Save SA, 6 April 2017