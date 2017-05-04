DA says there is still much to do to reverse rot of poor governance left by ANC

Mashaba’s Joburg SOCA shows impressive progress made

3 May 2017

The DA welcomes an impressive Johannesburg State of the City Address delivered today by Mayor Herman Mashaba, which highlights significant progress made by the DA-led Metro government in just nine months, in service of the people of Johannesburg.

Mayor Mashaba’s speech exemplifies the DA’s steadfast commitment to good governance, and to turning around the cities we govern, to deliver the best possible services, to create more jobs, and to cut out corruption once and for all.

Today is a day for the people of Johannesburg to celebrate these successes, which are just the start of getting the City to realise its full potential.

The DA welcomes the most significant of Mayor Mashaba’s announcements today, including:

- After the City of Johannesburg, under the ANC, handed over zero title deeds in 2013/14, under Mayor Mashaba the City has handed over 2 800 titles deeds thus far, and a further 1 100 title deeds are ready to be handed over to beneficiaries. This exemplifies the DA difference.

- A newly-created Internal Investigations Unit in the City has exposed almost R2 billion in fraud and corruption. While the ANC let corruption flourish, the Mashaba administration is decisively cutting it out.

- More than 7000 Small, Medium and Micro- Sized Enterprises (SMME) were assisted by the SME Hubs over the past nine months, in order to reverse Johannesburg’s high unemployment rate. This evidences the DA’s all-out commitment to job creation.

- The extension of operating hours at more clinics across the city, to be open until 10 pm on weeknights, allowing residents access to healthcare without losing a day’s pay at work.

- The K9-Narcotics Unit has been a major success in combatting the drug-related crimes across Johannesburg, including a major drug bust in Glenvista estimated at R 9.5 million. And the Mayor’s recruitment of 1500 new officers for the JMPD is a welcome addition to keep residents in Johannesburg safe.

- An independent skills audit was initiated in order to improve service delivery. This will ensure that city workers truly work for the people of the Metro.

Nine months ago, in the historic local government elections, the people of Johannesburg voted for change, and they voted the ANC out of government in order to see this kind of change begin to take root. The people’s trust is being rewarded through the type of change Mayor Mashaba spoke of today.

There is still much to do in Johannesburg, to reverse the rot of poor governance left by the ANC, but there can now be no doubt that under Mayor Mashaba the City of Johannesburg is on the path to meaningful growth and development, safety and wellness, jobs and opportunities for the residents we serve.

The new administration’s dedication and political will to improve the lives of the poorest and most vulnerable residents bode well for the future of Johannesburg.

The DA and our coalition partners in Johannesburg continue to govern from strength to strength. We are grateful for the excellent working relationships with our partner-parties, and we commit to working together for the betterment of all people in Johannesburg.

Issued by Phumzile Van Damme, DA National Spokesperson, 3 May 2017