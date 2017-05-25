Party requests a comprehensive list and amounts paid out to contractors for incomplete projects

Mashatile hiding information on shoddy work by contractors in Emfuleni

24 May 2017

The DA has requested written information on contractors that did not complete projects in the Emfuleni Local Municipality from Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC, Paul Mashatile.

In his response, MEC Paul Mashatile failed to provide a clear list of names of contractors who have downed tools despite having been paid out millions of rands for work not completed.

Despite the unclear list, MEC Mashatile also responded in saying that the Municipal Chief Financial Officer will only now begin the process of blacklisting service providers.

This is in stark contradiction to Finance MEC, Barbara Creecy’s commitment to ensure contractors that do shoddy work are immediately blacklisted from doing business with the state.

It appears that Mayor Simon Mofokeng is protecting some of these sub-standard contractors for their incomplete work, which is not surprising given that the ANC has a tendency to reward incompetency and allows the abuse of the people of Gauteng’s money.

The DA has requested MEC Mashatile to provide a comprehensive list and amounts paid out to contractors for incomplete projects.

Some of the incomplete projects include the Evaton Traffic Precinct and the Vanderbijlpark Cemetery.

The DA will continue to protect the interests of the residents in Emfuleni.

Issued by Kingsol Chabalala, DA Gauteng Constituency Head – Emfuleni North, 24 May 2017