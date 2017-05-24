DA says MEC promised identification of land for construction of new houses as early as July 2017, adds that he is further fanning flames of discontent

MEC Mashatile must not sell false hope

23 May 2017

In an attempt to quell anger directed at the ANC-run provincial government’s service delivery failures, Gauteng Human Settlements MEC, Paul Mashatile has promised residents of Ennerdale and Finetown that land for the construction of new houses will be identified as early as July 2017.

While MEC Mashatile has embarked on a noble challenge, he must not further fan the flames of discontent in communities that have had enough of empty rhetoric from the ANC over the past 23 years.

Gauteng has a current housing backlog of 600 000 units, with this number growing each year. The longer this administration wrings its hands making promises that are unrealistic – in an attempt to stay in power, more residents of Gauteng face the prospect of not having a roof over their heads.

The time for political grand-standing has come to an end.

The increasing number of service delivery protests across the province is indicative of the fact that residents no longer want to hear empty words, but are demanding action.

The DA, where it governs, has already started to accelerate its human settlement projects to address the failings of previous ANC administrations. In the City of Johannesburg the DA-led government is currently in the process of handing over 3 800 title deeds and in Tshwane a R1 billion, 8000 housing opportunities project has been launched.

It is time that the ANC begin to care about the people rather than themselves.

Issued by Mervyn Cirota, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Human Settlements, 23 May 2017