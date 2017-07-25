Party says MEC promised residents land and houses but then disappeared, leaving residents taking matter to door of municipality

Mashatile playing politics instead of delivering

Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, MEC Paul Mashatile, has stoked protest in the well-run Democratic Alliance municipality of Midvaal. Mashatile had promised residents land and houses, which only he has authority and resources to deliver, not the municipality. He has since vanished, resulting in residents taking this matter to the door of the municipality.

The Mayor of Midvaal, Bongani Baloyi, has heard the cries of residents and in order to find a lasting solution he has written to Mashatile on two separate occasions so that the Provincial and Local Governments can work together to deliver services to the residents. Mashatile has yet to respond to these letters, despite the issue being urgent.

For almost three weeks residents have protested calling upon Mashatile to deliver on what he promised. These protests have resulted in the R59 being closed on a number of occasions, forcing law enforcement authorities to intervene in a matter of Mashatile’s making. This situation was caused by Mashatile, yet he is nowhere to be found.

Mashatile and the ANC have a tendency to mislead people, causing massive frustrations in DA-governed jurisdictions. As the ANC continues to lose legitimacy, the DA expects these politically motivated protests to intensify. Despite this we will continue working with residents to ensure that services are delivered, whether they emanate from Local or Provincial Government.

As the DA, we strongly condemn the ANC and Mashatile’s tactics and call upon him to urgently meet with the protesting residents and the Midvaal Municipality in order for a lasting solution to be found.

Issued by Makashule Gana, DA Gauteng Spokesperson for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, 24 July 2017