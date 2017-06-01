Party says failure to accept defeat has seen ANC become more radical in their approach to take back Mogale City

Mashatile’s political games affect service delivery in Mogale City

31 May 2017

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Paul Mashatile has actively tried to destabilise the DA-led coalition government in Mogale City.

Since the 2016 Local Government Elections, the ANC in Mogale City and the West Rand District have tried to topple the DA in council.

On command of the ANC, MEC Mashatile had previously intervened with the reinstatement of the council Speaker and Chief Whip and has responded to calls by the acting municipal manager to place the municipality under administration.

The DA-led coalition government of Mogale City is making progress to turn around the dysfunctional municipality – despite the efforts of the ANC in the region to destabilise the council as they are reluctant to accept the democratic will of the people.

The frivolous motion of no confidence put on the council agenda yesterday in DA Executive Mayor Cllr Michael Hollenstein is simply one of the many tactics tried by the ANC in the region to shake up the coalition.

The DA will not be intimidated by underhanded tactics and will continue to oppose them.

The failure to accept defeat has seen the ANC become more radical in their approach to take back Mogale City.

Playing politics with the lives of people is dangerous. MEC Mashatile must fast-track developments in his portfolios – such as the massive human settlements backlog facing millions of Gauteng’s residents, instead of focussing his attention on petty politics.

In the interest of the residents of Mogale City, we will do whatever we can to prevent the former government of Mogale City from regaining what they democratically lost in August 2016.

Since taking office, the DA has a vision to implement measures through the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) that is geared towards the future development of the city. This will see more jobs, better service delivery and a responsive local government in Mogale City.

The DA is moving Mogale City forward, despite the ANC’s attempts to undermine constitutional democracy.

Issued by Makashule Gana, DA Gauteng Spokesperson on Cooperative Governance, 31 May 2017