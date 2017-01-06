George Sonto and Mphambo High Schools both showed significant improvements in their matric pass rates

05 January 2017

The Economic Freedom Fighters congratulates George Sonto and Mphambo High Schools in Malamulele for improved Matric results due to the support programme initiated and supported by EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu as part of the EFF’s programme to adopt and support underprivileged schools.

In February 2016, EFF Deputy President adopted the two Quantile 2 schools and provided them with academic support, which included the provision of study guides, laptops, video lessons and funded Winter school programme, which was anchored by Amoricom interactive video lessons and Active Revision, a Social Enterprise that broadcast revision lessons on community radio stations.

The programme also included motivating the matriculants and setting targets for them to achieve at the end of the academic year. As a result, George Sonto High Schools results improved from 63% in 2015 results to 70% with progressed learners and 90.5% without progressed learners in the 2016 results and Mphambo High School improved from 62% to 71% with progressed learners and 90.5% without progressed learners in the same period. These pass rates are above the Circuit, Provincial and National average pass rates. The principals of both schools have already called to convey their sincere gratitude and thankfulness for the intervention.

The Deputy President will be visiting the schools during the course of January 2017 to reward the Top 5 students in each High School and encourage the class of 2017 to do even better, with the aim of achieving close to 100% pass rate for the rural schools. The Deputy President will further make sure that all the children who have passed are integrated into post secondary education and training system to gain qualifications that will empower them to gain expertise and jobs in the future.

The EFF encourages all South Africans, particularly Public Representatives and Senior Managers in the Provate sector to adopt High Schools, particularly in rural areas and give them the necessary support because such will lead to improved outcomes. The EFF remains committed to the attainment of economic freedom in our lifetime and appreciates that education is a cornerstone for durable and sustainable economic emancipation for all.

Statement issued by the Economic Freedom Fighters, 5 January 2017