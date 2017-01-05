Fighters note that there is a huge drop out rate along the way

EFF STATEMENT ON MATRIC RESULTS FOR THE CALSS ON 2016

04 January, 2017

The EFF takes this opportunity to congratulate the Matric Class of 2016, in particular the best achievers both in terms of schools and pupils. We congratulate the dedication teachers have shown, together with parents, to produce a conducive learning environment for all who have achieved the best results. We recognise Anastacia Mkhondo, Karabo Moremi, Duncan Mabasa, Ephodia Mdau, Zacharia Nyathi, Nyandano Madiba, Tatenta Matiane, Siphokazi Hlalukana, Malamba, Nemavhadwe, Tovhowani Mulovhedzi, Tendo Masutha, and Mpho Ramakgoma who are best achievers from underprivileged schools and some with a legacy of Bantu Education.

In a country of real inequalities, the girl child often suffers the most, we therefore congratulate all the girls that have passed this year and achieved much higher than boys. This is despite the fact that fewer girls than boys sat for the exam in 2016. Without a total commitment to the education and advancement of the girl child, the constitutional objective of achieving a non-sexist society will remain only a dream.

However, the Department of Basic Education still has a long way to go and its chest beating exercise does not help if we consider the entire generation of these learners from 12 years ago. The tragedy of our education system in this country lies here and the real mark of its continued failure of the young people. Of the 2016 matric cohort, when they started in Grade 2, they were 1.1 million, but only 662 612 sat for the matriculation exam. Taken the number of those who passed, which is 442 672, the real pass rate for 2016 is not 76.2 %, but is in fact 40.9%.

The drop out rate remains high and the majority of the youth that have been left out in the past 12 years cannot be accounted for. This means that the remaining 60% has either failed or dropped out, and of the dropped out, many cannot be accounted for even beyond the TVET colleges.

This is even so if we consider the reality that according to STATS SA, in the third quarter of 2016 more than 30.6% of youth between the ages 15 - 24 years were not in employment, education or training institutions. Above all, there are 18 schools in which the pass rate is 0%. This is not only regrettable but it must be put at the doorstep of the Department of Basic Education.

The struggle of those who have passed is now to galvanise funds to access the exorbitant university and college institutions. It is a fact that of these young people, in particular the black child, many will knock at countless doors seeking after funds to access higher learning without success.

These results should make the need for free higher education even more urgent than ever if we are not to loose these young people into the same black hole that swallows those who drop out.

Finally, the EFF calls on the price of school uniform, text books and other learning materials to decrease for all returning learners in 2017. With the general increase in the prices of goods and services, there must be an effort in the entire retail industry, as a sign to contribute to the education of the African child, to make all learning material and school uniform affordable, particularly for the needy.

