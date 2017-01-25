DA says teachers informed the party they've been paid a portion of the money but there is no indication when they'll receive the rest

Gauteng matric exam markers still have not received payment

24 January 2017

Teachers in Gauteng who marked 2016 National Senior Certificate exam papers have still not received full payment for their services.

This is despite the fact that R1.3 billion was approved by the legislature to fund examination and education related services in the 2016/17 financial year.

Disgruntled teachers have informed the DA that despite having being paid a portion of the money owed to them, there is no indication from the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) as to when they will receive the balance of their funds.

It is unacceptable that the GDE cannot maintain prudent financial management to ensure that it pays for services rendered to it.

The DA urges the MEC to intervene and avoid protest action planned for Friday as it will disrupt learning and teaching.

The DA will submit written questions to establish why there is a shortfall, what has the money been used for and when will the full payment be made.

Issued by Khume Ramulifho, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, 24 January 2017